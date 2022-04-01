Arts & Entertainments

Joeboy unveils new single, Cubana, US tour dates

Nigerian Afropop superstar Joeboy has shared his latest single, ‘Cubana’. The TYPE A-produced track, which had its world premiere on Wednesday with Apple Music 1’s The Dotty Show, is out now on all DSPs from emPawa Africa. ‘Cubana’ arrives as JOEBOY gets set to head out on his first US tour dates this Spring. The singer will join Koffee on her ‘The Gifted Tour’ from April 27 (Miami Beach) through May 2 (Charlotte, NC), before stepping out on his own for his headlining Young Legend Tour, from May 4 (Philadelphia) through May 30 (Seattle). “This is probably the most playful song I’ve ever released,” Joeboy says.

“I was in the studio trying to create a ‘heartbreak song’ with my producer TYPE A, and there was this particular progression that was really vibey and trippy, and I just started playing around with it.” According to him, ‘Cubana’ started “as a freestyle with this very catchy melody that stuck, and we decided to go with the flow, and create something very different from what we had originally intended.” ‘Cubana’ follows a highly successful 2021 campaign for Joeboy that began with the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album, ‘Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic’, in February.

 

