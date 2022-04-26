Sports

JOF U-13 Cup: Paul Boys tackle Bullet Babes in final

The final of 2022 JOF U-13 Football Championship will be a battle between Paul Boys of Aboru and Bullet Babes of Badagry.

 

The grassroots age grade football competition which kicked off on March 5 produced sterling displays from participating 32 teams. Paul Boys beat Loko Babes of Yaba 3-2 in one of the semifinal ties, while Badagry’s Bullet Babes pipped their opponents from Ibeju Lekki, Solution Boys 1-0 in the second semifinal.

 

The final match of the tournament is scheduled for the Campos Mini Stadium on Lagos Island on Sunday May 1 after the third place match at the same venue  between Solution Boys and Loko Babes by 1pm.

 

The sponsor, JOF Nigeria Limited and the organiser of the championship, Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association are enthusiastic that the competition lived up to expectations. Founder and CEO of JOF Nigeria Limited, Dr. Olusegun Olugboyegun, congratulated the finalists.

 

Adeyinka Adetunji, Director Strategic Support Services of the company said that “JOF Nigeria Limited, as a wholly indigenous Nigerian company, would continue to encourage, support and showcase this type of constructive youth event in our country.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

