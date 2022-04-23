JOF U-13 football tourney organisers dangle N.3m winning prize before teams

JOF Nigeria Limited, the sponsors of the U-13 JOF Kids Cup said the winner of the 2022 edition will go home with the sum of N350, 000 as the cash prize alongside a giant trophy. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOF Nigeria Limited, the sponsor of the tournament, Dr. Olusegun Olugboyegun, who was represented at a press conference by the company’s Director of Strategic Support Services, Adeyinka Adetunji, said the runners-up would get N250, 000 while the third-placed team will smile home with N200, 000. The fourth-placed team will also earn the sum of N150, 000. Our correspondent observed that the cash prizes announced this year were more than what was given last year. We want to congratulate all the footballers, their coaches, managers, parents and supporters for being part of this tournament.

At the ages of these young footballers, parents should be conscious of the fact that outdoor sporting activities should always be considered as an integral part of their leadership development s, apart from the big opportunity to becoming an international soccer Professionals one day,” he said. Adetunji tagged the 2022 edition a tip of the iceberg and promised that JOF Nigeria Limited won’t stop inspiring grassroots soccer stars to stardom.

Meanwhile, the tournament, which kicked off in March this year with 32 teams enters its quarter-final stage on Friday, 22 April with eight matches taking place at two centres. At St. Mary Primary School, Lekki, Loko Babes, Yaba and Ultimate Villa, Ikorodu will fight for a semi-final ticket in the first match of the day while Bellets Babes of Badagry will play Paul Boys of Aboru in the second. game. The semi-final games will be played on Sunday 24 April at the White sand playground, Orile and St. Mary Primary School, Lekki.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...