JOHESU, AHPA issue new 15-day strike notice to FG

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have issued a fresh 15- day strike notice to the Federal Government.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Expanded National Exucutive Council (NEC) Emergency Meeting of JOHESU which held via zoom and physical attendance at the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) National Secretariat in Abuja on September 17.

According to the communique by JOHESU signed by the Ag. National Secretary, Comrade M.O. Ahorutu on behalf of JOHESU’s National Chairman, the new 15-day ultimatum comes after NEC-in-Session unanimously adopted a resolution to step down the notice of the 15-day ultimatum/strike action which expired at mid-night September 17, 2021.

Consequently, the NEC issued a fresh notice of fifteen days ultimatum/strike notice.

The communique reads in part, “NEC-in-Session after long hours of exhaustive deliberations on issues surrounding the planned strike action resolved that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) should ensure speedy circularisation of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings.

“The Federal Government (FG) should ensure that the new data for the computation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for JOHESU members be completed and submitted to the “High Level Body” (HLB) of the FG not later than Wednesday, September 22, 2021 as agreed.

“NEC-in-Session urges the Federal Government to ensure that the “HLB complete and submit the computation of the adjusted CONHESS for inclusion in the 2022 budget within the September 30, 2021 submission window.”

In addition, the NEC-in-Session urged the FG to reciprocate the patriotic humanitarian gesture of JOHESU in the interest of the larger Nigerian masses to expeditiously resolve all the demands within the fifteen days window.

