JOHESU, AHPA threaten nationwide strike over MDCAN Repeal Bill, Others

…wants Bill stepped down

……accuse Sen. Oloriegbe of bias at public hearing

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of HealthCare Professional Associations (AHPA), has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Repeal and Re-Enactment Bill, 2020 was not stepped down.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the aggrieved unions decried the unfair treatment, injustice, lack of fair hearing and bias meted at them by the sponsor of the bill, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, at the public hearing of five health bills on Monday at the National Assembly.

President of JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, who faulted the moral grounds for Sen. Oloriegbe, who is a medical doctor, to preside over a bill he sponsored, said rather than follow the list of presenters; he had handpicked those to present their papers and displayed a high level of bias against other health professionals.

While demanding an “unreserved apology” from the law maker, the unions maintained that all litigations on the existing act must first be decided and resolved before its repeal and enactment.

He said: “JOHESU condemns in its entirety the harassment and intimidation of health workers and professionals during the above public hearing by Senator Ibrahim Y. Oloriegbe; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health. The action is not only unfortunate but undemocratic, discriminatory, and unparliamentary.”

Like this: Like Loading...