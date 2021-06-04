News

JOHESU chairman crowned King of Opu-Nembe Kingdom

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions of Nigeria, (JOHESU), Biobelemoye Josiah, has emerged as the Ogbodo VIII, Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State. Josiah, who is also the national president of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN), attained the royal stool after defeating two others at the final contest to the throne. King Biobelemoye Josiah polled 64 votes to defeat Admiral Victor K. Ombu with five votes and Chief Baratuaipre Edoghotu with two votes.

Soon after, the kingelect was led by the Council of Chiefs to Ogbodo-Square for presentation to the deputy chiefs, elders, women, youths and citizens of the kingdom. Thereafter, the traditional rites of chalking on the forehead and knocking on the head were conducted in King Ogbodo Masoulium to formalise the election winner and ending all humiliation of the king. Afterwards, King Biobelemoye Josiah was dressed in the warrior attire and fashion of the ancient king. A dress code he will put on for the next seven days, although with different designs for each day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms four deaths, 712 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new deaths and 712 fresh coronavirus infections. The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for December 25, 2020. The new positive samples were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lagos had the most cases with 388 infections. […]
News

Taking BP measurements from both arms reduce heart attack, stroke risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that taking blood pressure measurements from both arms could help save lives.   According to the findings of a new study published in ‘Hypertension,’ a difference in blood pressure between both arms was linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke and death. High blood pressure, […]
News

FG: Women’s role in nation building enormous

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The federal government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has described rural women as pillars of the family and the bedrock of small businesses which contributed in no small measure to the economy of the nation.   The Minister made the remark in Yola when she launched […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica