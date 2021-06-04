JOHESU chairman crowned King of Opu-Nembe Kingdom

The National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions of Nigeria, (JOHESU), Biobelemoye Josiah, has emerged as the Ogbodo VIII, Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State. Josiah, who is also the national president of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN), attained the royal stool after defeating two others at the final contest to the throne. King Biobelemoye Josiah polled 64 votes to defeat Admiral Victor K. Ombu with five votes and Chief Baratuaipre Edoghotu with two votes.

Soon after, the kingelect was led by the Council of Chiefs to Ogbodo-Square for presentation to the deputy chiefs, elders, women, youths and citizens of the kingdom. Thereafter, the traditional rites of chalking on the forehead and knocking on the head were conducted in King Ogbodo Masoulium to formalise the election winner and ending all humiliation of the king. Afterwards, King Biobelemoye Josiah was dressed in the warrior attire and fashion of the ancient king. A dress code he will put on for the next seven days, although with different designs for each day.

