JOHESU demands COVID-19 inducement allowance, others to engender peace in health sector

Health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA) have called on the Federal Government to pay the outstanding COVID-19 special inducement allowance to some health workers who were shortchanged in the disbursement of the allowance.
This is contained a the five-point demand by JOHESU/AHPA to the Federal Government as part of strategy to pave the way for lasting peace in the health sector.
According to the National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Joy Josiah Biobelemoye, other aspects of the five-point demand include the release of  withheld April and May 2018 salary of JOHESU members.
“The adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Scale (CONHESS) as was done to the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS), which has been adjusted three successive times between 2014 and 2021.”
He noted that although, the Federal Government is already working on the various demands as it has accepted to implement them in principle, it’s important to talk about them.
In addition, Comrade Biobelemoye said JOHESU is also demanding the increment of retirement age of health workers including consultant pharmacists and other health professionals from 60/65 to 70 years.
The national chairman of JOHESU said, “There were some decisions of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria from March 2019 which have not been properly implemented; these include setting up a committee on clinical lab, the setting up of a committee on internship scheme for eligible health professionals. “So, there are a number of those court judgments that the government has still not implemented based on the dictates of the March 2019 court order of the NICN.
“We want to see these things properly streamlined in the days and weeks ahead,” he stressed.
Furthermore, Biobelemoye noted that it is better and more honourable for the government to “deal with these issues holistically instead of these piecemeal approach of dealing with some issues peculiar with physicians today and then within a few days other sectoral concerns, clamouring for some other demands.”
He said, “Deal with these things once and for all. Let us reduce the stress associated with the health sector in Nigeria,” adding, “This is just the way to go for a more honourable administration.”

