JOHESU-EKSUTH demand payment of gross salary

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, Ado-Ekiti, have accused the state government of being insensitive to their demands. The unions had embarked on an industrial action three weeks ago. The labour force listed their demands to include “Payment of backlog of deductions of 13 months, which includes cooperatives deductions, union special levies and checkup dues, car loans, housing loans and bank loans. Others were “Unpaid four months’ salaries; June to September 2018; 38 months of unremitted pension funds (2018 to date), non-implementation of new minimum wage with consequential adjustment, unpaid COVID-19 hazard allowance.”
