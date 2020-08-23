News

JOHESU: FG policies impose hardship on citizens

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has accused the Federal Government of sowing seeds of hardship for Nigerians, through its unfriendly policies.

 

In its communique after a two-day meeting which held in Abuja recently, the JOHESU lamented that while other countries were offering palliatives as well as reducing social dysfunctions, Nigeria appeared to be making things hard for its people while initiating other bitter bills that brings depression to the doorstep of citizens.

 

According to the statement signed by JOHESU’s Acting National Secretary, Chief Matthew Ajorutu, the group therefore called on the Presidency to bring remedial measures which will ameliorate the pains of citizens while also restoring hope for a better tomorrow in a great country.

 

JOHESU also criticised chieftains of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) for allegedly subverting the interest of other stakeholders in the health sector through unlawful and wrongful appointment in boards, agencies and parastatals in the ministry, while preserving all privileges and benefit packages exclusively for medical doctors at the detriment of other health professionals and workers, activities that continue to seriously jeopardise the health system which continues to languish amongst the worst 10 in global ranking since 1991.

 

The body also called for an adequate and timely redress of the growing insecurity of lives and property in the country

