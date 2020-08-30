JOHESU issues FG 15-day strike notice over welfare, others

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has issued the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum with effect from midnight Sunday, August 30, to meet the demand of the group. Also, in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health FMOH dated, August 27, JOHESU said all its members in the federal tertiary health institutions shall embark on a strike action with effect from midnight of Sunday, September 13, if the Federal Government foot drags in attending to its demands.

Furthermore, JOHESU has threatened that if the government failed to meet its responsibilities with regard to the demand, all state and local government health institutions would be placed on red alert for possible entry into the strike.

The demands of JOHESU include the review of the defective implementation of COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance; the payment of all withheld salaries of JOHESU members, including the withheld April and May 2018 salaries; and the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014.

Others are the implementation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (ADR) Consent judgment and other court judgments as well as the call to address the structural and infrastructural decay in the health sector.

According to JOHESU: “This 15-day ultimatum is necessitated by the nonchalant and lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government to the plight of our members, in spite of our benevolence and long notice given on these issues.

“We note with sadness that our long suffering is not appreciated because the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FMoL&E) continues to give the impression that our members do not have capacity to endure hunger as they are vulnerable and poor, a perception that will be put to test in the weeks ahead if government does not heed our call.”

Before the 15-day notice was issued, JOHESU had issued five different correspondences to the Federal Government, on the plight of health workers under the aegis of JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) which is made up of five registered trade unions in the health sector.

