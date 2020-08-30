News

JOHESU issues FG 15-day strike notice over welfare, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has issued the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum with effect from midnight Sunday, August 30, to meet the demand of the group. Also, in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health FMOH dated, August 27, JOHESU said all its members in the federal tertiary health institutions shall embark on a strike action with effect from midnight of Sunday, September 13, if the Federal Government foot drags in attending to its demands.

 

Furthermore, JOHESU has threatened that if the government failed to meet its responsibilities with regard to the demand, all state and local government health institutions would be placed on red alert for possible entry into the strike.

 

The demands of JOHESU include the review of the defective implementation of COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance; the payment of all withheld salaries of JOHESU members, including the withheld April and May 2018 salaries; and the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014.

 

Others are the implementation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (ADR) Consent judgment and other court judgments as well as the call to address the structural and infrastructural decay in the health sector.

 

According to JOHESU: “This 15-day ultimatum is necessitated by the nonchalant and lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government to the plight of our members, in spite of our benevolence and long notice given on these issues.

 

“We note with sadness that our long suffering is not appreciated because the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FMoL&E) continues to give the impression that our members do not have capacity to endure hunger as they are vulnerable and poor, a perception that will be put to test in the weeks ahead if government does not heed our call.”

 

Before the 15-day notice was issued, JOHESU had issued five different correspondences to the Federal Government, on the plight of health workers under the aegis of JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) which is made up of five registered trade unions in the health sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Strong quake in Philippines kills 1, damages houses, roads

Posted on Author Reporter

  A strong earthquake jolted the central Philippines on Tuesday morning, damaging homes, roads and bridges and killing at least one person and injuring several others. A three-story house collapsed in the coastal town of Cataingan as the ground shook. A retired police officer pinned in the debris died, and rescuers were looking for other […]
News

DSS release Mailafiya after six hours grilling

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The 2019 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former CBN Deputy Governor, Obadiah Mailafia has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) six hours after his interrogation began on Wednesday in Jos. The DSS released him unconditionally, though Rev Parra Mallam stood as surety after he presented […]
News

Foreign Interests and the new terror propangada against Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There is nothing wrong with holding a media briefing, like the one held by the Commander of the US special operations command for Africa (AFRICOM) Dagvin Anderson. The United States’ military top brass warned that al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province now have presence in the northwest of Nigeria and that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: