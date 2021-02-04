JOHESU kicks over MDCN’s attempts to control laboratory scientists, others

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has warned of a fresh crisis in the health sector should the National Assembly fail to limit the scope of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act to only medical doctors and dentists in the country.

JOHESU while alleging that the MDCN Bill is in direct conflict with Section 4 (b) and Section 29 of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) Act CAP 525 LFN 2004, further alerted that it was a move by the MDCN to expand its control to cover the medical laboratory scientists and other health workers.

Therefore, JOHESU which comprises 95 per cent of health workers in the country, kicked against attempts by the MDCN to control medical bleedlaboratory scientists and other healthcare workers. The National Chairman of JOHESU, Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, in his submission at a public hearing on Monday, called for autonomy among the different healthcare professional groups, noting that each of them was guided by a different council.

Consequently, JOHESU demanded that the MDCN Act must limit its scope of regulation to medical doctors and dentists in Nigeria Biobelemoye urged the National Assembly to avoid chaos in the Health System by reckoning with the fact that the proposed Section 4(9) of the MDCN Bill is in direct conflict with Section 4(b) and Section 29 of the MLSCN Act CAP 525 LFN 2004. Section 4(b) states to wit “The functions of the Board is to regulate the practice of Medical Laboratory Science in Nigeria”.

“Section 19(d) of the same MLSCN Act further amplifies this function of the MLSCN by declaring that “the Board may make rules for the maintenance of good standard Medical Laboratory practice and services,” it added.

Similarly, he noted that the issue of the Regulatory Agency which has powers to regulate and control Clinical/Medical Laboratory practice in the field of Pathology is a pending suit at the Court of Appeal.

JOHESU therefore reasoned that the National Assembly should not consider legislating on matters before the court. The body also picked holes on the Section 42(1) Subject to subsection (4) of this section, which says no person other than a registered medical practitioner shall (b) take or use the title of physician, surgeon, doctor or licentiate of medicine, medical practitioner, or apothecary 42(2) subject to section (4) of this section. F u r t h e r m o r e , JOHESU faulted the provisions which stated that no person other than a registered dental surgeon shall (b) take or use the title of a dental surgeon, doctor, dentist, dental officer, or dental practitioner. JOHESU therefore urged NASS, “Amend section 42(1) b to read b) take or use the title of physician, surgeon or licentiate of medicine or medical practitioner. Amend Section 42(2) b to

Like this: Like Loading...