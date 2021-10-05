JOHESU puts planned strike on hold

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare professional Associations (AHPA) have resolved to put on hold the strike action that was initially expected to commence by midnight of October 4.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Minis ter of Labour and Employment and made available to the New Telegraph.

The letter signed by the National Chairman, JOHESU, Com. Biobelemoye Josiah stated, “After our usual very critical appraisal during consultations and meetings, the National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to put on hold the strike action.

“We find it imperative to intimate your office of the fundamental resolution adopted at the expanded NEC meeting of JOHESU and AHPA which reviewed the ultimatum for the strike action expected to commence by midnight of Monday, October 4, 2021.

“This decision was hinged on the forthcoming engagement with the Federal Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.”

According to Biobelemoye, the leadership of JOHESU reasoned that it was necessary to give the Federal Government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands of JOHESU especially in the area of adjustment

