JOHESU puts strike on hold, meets FG Wednesday

…says meeting litmus test to evaluate govt’s seriousness

 

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

 

The Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU), has put its planned strike scheduled to begin Tuesday, on hold, pending outcome of the meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday.

A communique signed by acting National Secretary of the union, Comrade Matthew Ajorutu at the end of the expanded National Executive Council emergency meeting of JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) in Abuja on Monday, noted that the meeting described as a “litmus test” to evaluate governments seriousness in resolving its major demands, would be the determining factor for embarking on strike.

In attendance were Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions and Professional Associations, NEC members of affiliate unions and JOHESU Chairmen and Secretaries at the state and branch levels.

The NEC-in-Session commended efforts of JOHESU leaders and members at all levels, for effective mobilisation to implement resolutions of the Union, and their avowed commitment to the struggle for better working conditions, improved healthcare services and social justice for all.

The communique reads: “The leadership of JOHESU reasoned that it was necessary to give the Federal Government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands of JOHESU especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS as it was done with CONMESS while also showing evidence based data of the circularisation of the redress of all highlighted service delivery challenges peculiar to members of JOHESU.

“The expanded NEC lauded the Federal Government for the marginal paradigm shift in resolving some of its demands particularly as it relates the on-going payment of outstanding COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance.

“In a bid to avoid an endless circus show, the leadership of JOHESU needs to make it unambiguously clear that the meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 will be the ultimate litmus test to evaluate the seriousness of the Federal Government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous subject matter of adjustment of CONHESS which has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now and also determine the depth of industrial harmony in the Health Sector.

“Finally, NEC-in-Session unanimously adopts a resolution to put on hold the notice of strike action due to expire mid-night today, 4th October, 2021 and wait for the outcome of the meeting with Federal Government on 6th October, 2021 before issuing a fresh notice of fifteen days.”

