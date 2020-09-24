JOHESU rebukes NMA for rejecting pharmacist consultancy cadre

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have criticised the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) denigration of other healthcare professionals in the country following the medical doctors’ rejection of the approved Scheme of Service for Pharmacist Consultant Cadre in the Federal Public Service.

The NMA had through its National Publicity Secretary; Dr. Aniekeme Uwah, had referred to the approved Scheme of Service for Pharmacist Consultant Cadre in Federal Public Service as an unwarranted assault on the integrity of the medical profession. The Union comprising six registered trade unions, while reacting to NMA’s position, condemned what they termed an age-long disdain for other professionals by medical doctors. The trade union bodies, in a document signed by their representatives, described NMA’s position on the matter as “incomprehensible, illogical and ridiculous”.

“It remains incomprehensible, how approval of a Consultant cadre in Pharmacy practice would amount to an assault on the integrity of Medical practice in Nigeria. They posited that the attitude of NMA erodes the concept of collaborative qualities in health team in modern day health management.

“The nature of healthcare is changing everyday with new emerging clinical disease states and quest for treatment and management of the same. These challenges come with more complications in patient therapy, especially when care providers have to deal with multiple disease states in one patient. To optimise therapeutic outcome in patient-care in today’s world, a pharmacist needs the right knowledge to help support our patients.” “Physicians also need in-patient clinical support of pharmacists to excel and to compel a boost in competencies of care-givers across the country,” they said.

They further pointed out that “healthcare is not an indigenous practice novel to Nigeria and its many under-achieving propensities. Healthcare cannot be driven by the egocentric proclivities of Nigerian doctors, but by global best practices.

“Nigerian doctors talk about best practices when it suits them, but suffer selective amnesia when it comes to leveraging on appropriate benefit packages for all members of the health team. For the records, Nigerian pharmacists have been graduating Consultant Pharmacists (WAPCP) since 1997 which transcends to a whopping 23 years without recognition of their hard earned skills.”

The Unions accused the medical doctors in government of frustrating the circularisation of the National Council on Establishment (NCE) approval. “Government pays for the residency training of doctors through the WAPCP in the minimum five year duration of the training, which cost over N2million per student.

In 2011, the NCE approved the Consultant Pharmacist cadre but the antics of the many doctor bureaucrats in sensitive segments of the Federal Public Service completely frustrated the circularisation of the NCE approval until nine years later in 2020. “While the Consultant Pharmacist cadre was almost truncated here in Nigeria, the cadre has been deeply rooted in countries like Ghana and Sierra Leone which are less endowed membercountries of the WAPCP to the consternation of consultant pharmacists in Nigeria. “The whole concept of collaborative qualities in the health team abhors pecuniary interests and gains in the ultimate interest of the patient,” they concluded.

