JOHESU: Sanction FHI CEOs for not implementing pharmacists’ consultant cadre

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has called for sanctions against the chief medical directors (CMDs) and medical directors (MDs) of federal health institutions (FHIs) over alleged sabotage of the pharmacists consultant cadre especially their failure to implement the programme.

In a letter to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), the Chairman of JOHESU said, eleven years after the National Council on Establishment (NCE) endorsed the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre, first approved in 2011 with all necessary ingredients of due process, many CMDs and MDs of FHIs have declined implementing the circular.

“Despite the flawless process that engendered the approval of the Consultant Pharmacists Cadre, it remains a sad testimony that only the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and about two other FHIs as well as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) have complied with the circular of the OHCSF and the FMoH to implement the new Consultant Pharmacists Cadre. According to the letter, signed by Comrade M. O. Ajorutu, the national secretary of JOHESU on behalf of the national chairman of the union, the Union accused the CEOs of FHIs of continuous and undisguised oppression of health workers by disrupting their post-graduate speciality and skill acquisition endeavours. According to the Union, it was apparent that some key chieftains of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) have colluded with some CEOs of the FHIs to attempt to jeopardise the pharmacists consultant cadre.

JOHESU therefore reasoned that the failure of the CEOs of FHI to implement the circular amounted to “refusal to obey legitimate management instruction” is an act of gross misconduct; hence, JOHESU has urged the HOSOF to invoke public service rule against the affected CEOs immediately and penalise them for the misconduct. In 2015, the FMoH approved the use of all FHIs in the country as training facilities for resident pharmacists in-training at the West African Postgraduate College of Pharma-cists (WAPCP) through a circular. “The few FHIs which allow resident training for pharmacists charge them exorbitant fees contrary to the enabling circulars.” In what was perceived as very bizzare the FMoH recently wrote a memo to the NCE asking for further clarifications on the implementation of the consultant cadre circular for pharmacists.

“This memo was rejected and thrown out by the NCE which insisted that all necessary steps for implementation of the consultant cadre for pharmacists were already spelt out in the August 2021 circular of the FMoH. “The Permanent Secretary, FMoH in a letter Ref. no. FMH/FDS/CSPTH/1/77 OF March 18, 2021, issued an internal circular to all Heads of Departments, FHIs, Agencies/Parastatals and regulatory bodies directing immediate implementation of the approved scheme, a circular that has continually been flouted by the CMDs and MDs of the FHIs. It hinged this on the FELLOW of the WAPCP for officers already in the Directorate Cadre or the equivalent of GL.15 and above stating without ambiguity that such officers shall transit to the corresponding GL as consultant without stepping down any grade.

The circular prescribes that graduates of the WAPCP in the Directorate Cadre from CONHESS 13 to 15 be recognised as Consultant Pharmacists in the Public Service. He said, “The incentive for the various aberrations at the FHIs is catalysed by the apparent inaction/action of the Federal Government to deal decisively with obvious aberrations perpetrated by the CMDs and MDs of the concerned FHIs.”

