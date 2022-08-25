JOHESU seeks Buhari’s intervention over welfare, others

…says FMoH frustrating attempts to address demands

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have accused some strategic arms of the federal government, especially the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) for frustrating meaningful attempts to address JOHESU/AHPA demands hinged on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as was done for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS); the payment of reviewed hazard allowances and other welfare packages; as well as the implementation of consultant cadre for pharmacists in the public service.

In a statement titled ‘Update on the Demand for Adjustment of CONHESS as done for CONMESS and other Demands of JOHESU/ AHPA, by the national chairman of JOHESU, the unions also called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately prevail on the FMoH and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E) in particular with a view to resolve all contending issues promptly.

In the statement signed by Comrade Mathew Ajurotu, the acting national secretary of JOHESU on behalf of JOHESU national chairman, the union stated that this development would ensure that things don’t degenerate. JOHESU/AHPA noted that their demands were stepped down in deference to President Buhari’s patriotic appeal to its members and other health personnel to jettison strike actions in public interest, they however, confirmed that various consultative meetings of the JOHESU/AHPA leadership and the National Executive Council (NEC) which started from August 20 would continue till September 7. He said the agitations on the adjustment of CONHESS started eight and a half years ago when the FG adjusted the CONMESS for physician cadres in the federal public service.

While CONMESS is the mode of payment for medical doctors, CONHESS is used to pay other health workers. “The Chief Conciliator of the Federation and the Minister of the FML&L as well as his counterpart in the FMoH set up a technical committee to address the pain of adjusting the CONHESS after eight and a half years of rigmarole.” Although this assignment was concluded in December, 2021 all efforts to implement the report of the committee have been stalled in the last eight months.

Similarly, they noted that the funds to cater for the adjustment of CONHESS to be disbursed to critical personnel and this comes as the National Assembly provided a sum of N200 billion service-wide vote which is earmarked to take care of exigencies in the system including N80 billion provided for adjustment of CONHESS as was done for CONMESS.

The national chairman of JOHESU said, despite the payment of withheld April and May, 2018 salaries for JOHESU members, “some withheld salaries for our members in Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) who had challenges with their management are still unpaid.” He added, “This development is worrisome as it continues to generate entropy in those facilities.”

On the payment of reviewed hazard allowances and other welfare packages, he stated that the federal government (FG) had assured that over N40 billion had been earmarked for this exercise. “In December, 2021, the FG finally announced what was due to each cadre of health workers which has been circularised by the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission (NSWIC). “Eight months down the line, we observe with disappointment that the FG has not commenced the disbursement of these allowances which the FG negotiating team admitted was grossly insufficient to cater for the risk factors inherent in care-provisioning in any functional health system.”

JOHESU/AHPA urged President Buhari to facilitate the implementation of the increase in retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65 years while that of consultants in non-physician cadre be increased to 70 years. Furthermore, JOHESU national chairman stated that although the implementation of pharmacy consultant cadre was first approved by the National Council on Establishment in 2011. Various attempts were made to sabotage this approval. While the immediate past permanent secretary of the FMOH on March 18, 2021 issued a circular directing immediate implementation of the approved scheme, the “Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire is allegedly reported to have directed the CMDs of the FHIs not to implement it.

