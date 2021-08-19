JOHESU seeks flat pay hazard allowance across board to avert crisis

Health workers, under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), has urged the Federal Government to maintain the over twodecade hazard allowance template of flat pay for hazard across the board, saying that should be the basis for the proposed upward review of hazard allowance.

This is contained in a communiqué of the meeting of the national leadership of JOHESU at the National Secretariat of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria in Abuja on August 16. The communiqué signed by National Chairman, JOHESU, Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, stated that the format of flat pay for hazard allowance as prescribed by the Federal Ministry of Health at the inception of the Federal Government (FG)-Stakeholders’ dialogue is most apt in the circumstance. Similarly, according to JOHESU, the proposed review should be predicated on the distinctive classification of medical and health workers as established in Nigeria by the relevant authorities in accordance with the extant schemes of service, rules and statues in the Nigerian Public service which rely on ranks (grade levels), hence pay relative approved salary structures viz the CONMESS and CONHESS and nothing else.

While CONMESS stands for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONHESS represents the Consolidated Health Salary Structure. Biobelemoye stated that any template of hazard allowance that does not reflect flat pay for hazard across the board would be unacceptable.

