JOHESU tasks FG on equitable hazard allowance for health workers

Health workers under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU0/ AHPA (the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Associations) have called on the Federal Government to immediately remedy the lapse in the payment of hazard allowance to its members who have been short-changed.

In a statement by JOHESU, signed by its Acting National Secretary, Comrade (Chief) Matthew Ajurotu on behalf of the national chairman, the Union hinged its position on the fact that nothing has changed in the condition precedent to the employment of the various cadres of health workers in the last 12 years to warrant discrimination in the payment of their hazard allowances.

Going by its earlier negotiations, the minimum benchmark and demand of JOHESU is that all health workers would earn the same hazard allowances based on their categorisation as junior and senior staff.

“This was the basis of the Federal Government’s original proposal of N12,500 and N25,000 to junior and senior cadres in the health sector,” Ajurotu stated.

The JOHESU/AHPA team had canvassed that some players in other less critical sectors already earned a minimum of N30,000 as hazard allowance that compelled government to consider an increase from N12,500 and N25,000 respectively to N16,000 and N32,000 for health workers in view of the more sensitive nature of the health sector.

