JOHESU urges NASS to step down MDCN Bill

Health workers under the auspices of th e Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA) have called on the National Assembly to step down consideration of the bill sponsored by Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health.

JOHESU and AHPA also accused the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health of bias during the public hearing of five health bills on February 1, 2021.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Joy Bio Josiah, JOHESU said Oloriegbe gave MDCN, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and a representative of pathologists the floor three times spanning over fifteen minutes while the representatives of professions like Pharmacy, Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing, Radiography and JOHESU got two minutes each to canvass their positions.

To this end, JOHESU therefore urged the Senate to probe the February 1, 2021 Hearing and reorganise the Senate Committee on Health subsequently so as to prevent vindictive purposelessness associated with the tendencies of the NMA hierarchy as epitomised by Dr. Oloriegbe.

Similarly, the groups noted that the reference to giving birth to other Health professions by Medicine is very ridiculous. “All the health professions evolved from traditional and herbal medicine,” JOHESU affairmed.

The group reasoned that even if by default they accepted the NMA’s claim, “it is a matter of fact that the birth process by nature is sequential. One entity therefore must evolve before the other without taking away its rights and privileges like the NMA is noted for in Nigeria.”

JOHESU also criticised medical doctors for their grab-grab syndrome and know it all attitude, pointing out that this is what has wrecked the nation’s Health System to become the hallmark of negative health indices as well as a wretched 187 out of 191 Health Systems globally.



However, JOHESU and AHPA said they have a responsibility as loyal and dynamic citizens to reverse through constructive action especially by embracing global best practices in the health options in ultimate public interest. “JOHESU will continue to uphold this without caring about who’s ox is gored,” stated Bio.

He noted that the NMA leadership in the last few years has continually excelled in clever use of untruth. “It attempts to reduce very serious matters through diversionary tactics to the realm of childish harlinquinade when it brands autonomous professions as allied to Medicine. “This amounts to grandeur of delusion and outright tomfoolery,” Bio added.

He also accused the NMA of falsehood for saying that the MDCN Bill was to regulate and control Medical practitioners and Dentists only.

On the contrary, JOHESU said “the true intention is to violate the domain of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Radiography.

“This clearly manifests in Section 4(a) which states to wit “the MDCN shall make regulations for the operation and management of Clinical Diagnostic Centres”.

According to JOHESU, the health professions who work and manage Clinical Diagnostic Centres which are domiciled in Clinical/Medical Laboratories or X-ray Centres as well as related facilities are Medical Laboratory Scientists and Radiographers.

Besides, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) and several high courts have validated the rights and powers of Medical Laboratory Scientists to take charge of the Medical Laboratory facilities through the instrumentality of the MLSCN Act, adding, “but even the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) aids its medical doctors to violate valid court orders and judgment in this regards.”



JOHESU however noted that presently, the litigations have shifted to the Appellate Court at the instance of medical groups which are not satisfied with the plethora of court judgments against them.

Although, during the Public Hearing, Oloriegbe who was reeling out his “decree” on the rules had insisted references must not be made to court processes or judgments, “This is contrary to Order 41 of the Rules of Proceeding of the Senate which empowers the Senate to step down any matter that is pending in a law court when considering any Bill,” stated.

In the light of the foregoing, JOHESU said Section 4(9) must be expunged from the MDCN proposed bill in its entirety in conformity with Order 41 of the Senate rules.

According to Bio, medical doctors are not known to display humility even when they err in Nigeria.

JOHESU said, “Doctors cannot carry the title of Apothecary because it is Pharmacists and Pharmacies that are globally Apothecaries.

The NMA now says “while we may agree that the title “Apothecary” is not a title used by doctors….. A sense of integrity should have ompelled a more honourable group to accept it erred in simple terms.

Reacting to the NMA’s views that the title of Doctors should not be used by other professionals, JOHESU said any healthcare worker could assume the use of the title of “Doctor” based on a NUC approved curricula. “Already, the NUC has approved a Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Optometry for Pharmacists and Optometrists.

Bio noted that others will follow suit and said “So, MDCN cannot and will not be allowed to legislate on a NUC jurisdiction like; we shall resist in other regulatory realms where exclusivity is required for sanity.”



According to JOHESU, “The PPA Cap 535 LFN in Part 3 Sections 7 and 8 makes it clear that only Registered/Licensed Pharmacists can dispense medicines.

“It also defines the framework for the handling of medicines in emergencies confronting medical doctors in Nigeria.”

Citing the examples, JOHESU stated that Section 1(1)(d) of the PCN Act which gives the PCN powers to regulate and control Pharmacy practice in all aspects and ramifications in Nigeria forbids any other regulatory agency from dabbling into Pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

Furthermore, it said more than 15 federal health institutions (FHCs) in various parts of Nigeria have affirmed that the pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has a specific approbation in law to regulate and control Pharmacy practise in all its aspects and ramifications. “In a landmark ruling of October 2007 at the FHC, Lagos in a suit by the Guild of Medical Directors vs PCN, the court declared that the PCN had a specific approbation in law to regulate and control Pharmacy practice in all its aspects and ramifications in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.”

JOHESU noted that this suit is also pending at the Court of Appeal, Lagos which necessitates the need to invoke Order 41 of the Senate rules to immediately step down Sections 45(3)(d) and (e) from further consideration in the MDCN Bill.”

According to JOHESU, other reasons why Section 45(3)(d) and (e) must be expunged are: A. The spirit of the relevant Pharmacy Acts vis the Poison & Pharmacy Act in Part III Sections 7 & 8 and the PCN Act CAP P.17 LFN 2004 in Section 1(1)(d) which gives the PCN a specific approbation in law to regulate and control Pharmacy practice in all its aspects and ramifications in Nigeria.

Similarly, the Federal High Court, Lagos in a ruling in October, 2007 affirmed the powers of the PCN as the only body that can regulate Pharmacy Practice at both the private and public sector levels in Nigeria. “The MDCN logically cannot therefore exercise the powers of the PCN to regulate Pharmacy practice through the back door,” added Bio.

