John Holt Plc partners NIESV on real estate devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

John Holt Plc has partnered the Nigerian Institution of Estate and Valuers (NIESV), at the recently held honours nite, a biennial award event of the Lagos State branch of NIESV.

 

The NIESV Lagos State branch holds this event to recognize the contributions of real estate firms and other relevant industries to the economy. The event saw El Alan Group winning the John Holt Plc Award for Most Outstanding Development.

 

John Holt Plc, the major sponsor of the event, used the opportunity to introduce its Rapid Intervention Vehicle (JH-RIV) to members of NIESV Lagos State branch.

 

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kris Nwachukwu, senior Executive, John Holt Plc, who represented the Group Managing Director of John Holt Plc, said the JH-RIV is a complete, advance, rapid response, lightweight extinguishing system that is integrated with water and foam tanks (Dual Agent System)

