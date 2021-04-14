News

John Lawson Is Encouraging the Growth of Entrepreneurship in Africa through PDE AFRIQUE

Posted on

In all parts of the African continent, entrepreneurs are commencing every type and every size of business. The startup scene, in particular, is gaining momentum more than ever before and new-age entrepreneurs are creating clever business solutions spanning the complete technological spectrum to meet the unique challenges. Moreover, prominent personalities from across the world are extending support to boost the African entrepreneurial culture and to ensure people starting their businesses have the essential resources needed to succeed. Likewise, PDE AFRIQUE’s founder, John Kevin Lawson, too, is helping entrepreneurs in Africa through the means of his foundation.

In the view of the Canadian entrepreneur, Africa has one of the highest numbers of a young and growing population, however, the trend in young graduates remaining jobless or failing to scale their business is an increasing threat for the continent’s social and economic progress. Thus, his initiative on behalf of PDE AFRIQUE aims to harness the aspirants’ potential and create opportunities by generating new and quality jobs, developing and strengthening expertise and skills, enabling and enhancing innovation, encouraging and mentoring, building a sponsorship network, and increasing the capability for these businesses to compete locally as well as internationally.

When asked about PDE AFRIQUE, Lawson shared, “My foundation stems from a belief in innovation and entrepreneurship and that they can play a key role in accelerating social progress and living standards in Africa by fulfilling the needs of people. Through PDE, we aim to campaign for projects that really matter, both tangible and avant-garde. And thus, young experts, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs from different fields have joined hands with me for this initiative. The end goal, for all of us, remains to change the mindset of people and push them to take a leap into entrepreneurship.”

Not just PDE AFRIQUE, Lawson, very recently brought yet another ambitious project to life, fondly named JohnK Agence, the focus of which is similar to his other venture – to help and support other entrepreneurs become successful. Through both of his establishments, the Maryland-native hopes to leverage the skills and talent that exists both in the diaspora and across the continent.

“Entrepreneurship, according to me, is about identifying opportunities and knowing how to take its advantage,” he said. “Like me and several others in privileged positions, I want young and passionate entrepreneurs to be the recipients of such opportunities. We all should do our bit and if we come together, it’ll certainly be a major step forward,” added Lawson in conclusion.

