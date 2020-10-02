Johnians inaugurate N50m school projects

Old students of St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun State will, on Saturday, inaugurate projects worth N50 million. The old students will also hand over the projects to the school management. The projects include gated fence worth N18 million; a full size bronze statue of the founder, Rev. Father Fabian Cloutier (N5.1 million); modern toilets (N12.5 million); library renovation (N5 million) and renovation of two blocks of classrooms at N15 million. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife are expected at the event.

While the gated fence was funded from the purse of the association, individual sets and philanthropic old students facilitated the renovation of facilities. Among the old students who sponsored projects is Ayodele Alabi (an engineer) whose bronze statue of the founder welcomes visitors to the main grounds of the school. The statue, atop a marble structure, is 4.3m (13ft) in height. Besides, Ayodele also renovated a wing of a block of classrooms. Another old student, Senator Iyiola Omisore, donated a computer class and generator while Senator Babajide Omoworare renovated the administrative block.

The 1973/77 and 1976/81 sets renovated blocks of classrooms while the 1979/84 set renovated the library. Publicity Secretary and former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the association would also confer on the governor and the monarch the Grand Patron awards of the association to appreciate their contributions to educational development of the state. The school, established in 1962 by Reverend Father Cloutier, a Canadian Catholic missionary, has graduated no fewer than 9,112 students.

