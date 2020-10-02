Metro & Crime

Johnians inaugurate N50m school projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Old students of St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun State will, on Saturday, inaugurate projects worth N50 million. The old students will also hand over the projects to the school management. The projects include gated fence worth N18 million; a full size bronze statue of the founder, Rev. Father Fabian Cloutier (N5.1 million); modern toilets (N12.5 million); library renovation (N5 million) and renovation of two blocks of classrooms at N15 million. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife are expected at the event.

While the gated fence was funded from the purse of the association, individual sets and philanthropic old students facilitated the renovation of facilities. Among the old students who sponsored projects is Ayodele Alabi (an engineer) whose bronze statue of the founder welcomes visitors to the main grounds of the school. The statue, atop a marble structure, is 4.3m (13ft) in height. Besides, Ayodele also renovated a wing of a block of classrooms. Another old student, Senator Iyiola Omisore, donated a computer class and generator while Senator Babajide Omoworare renovated the administrative block.

The 1973/77 and 1976/81 sets renovated blocks of classrooms while the 1979/84 set renovated the library. Publicity Secretary and former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the association would also confer on the governor and the monarch the Grand Patron awards of the association to appreciate their contributions to educational development of the state. The school, established in 1962 by Reverend Father Cloutier, a Canadian Catholic missionary, has graduated no fewer than 9,112 students.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NLNG donates $150,000 medical equipment to Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited on Wednesday donated medical equipment worth $150,000 to the Bayelsa State government in order to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Receiving the medical items from the NLNG delegation, Governor Douye Diri represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Dr. Peter Akpe, described […]
Metro & Crime

Warring Benue communities agree to cease hostilities, embrace peace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi The warring people of Ipusu and Mbawa communities of Tyomu in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State Thursday resolved to sheathe their swords and embrace peace following the intervention of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). At the reconciliatory meeting held at the NKST Church Lortyer […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Police to begin screening for community policing

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Enugu State says the screening of candidates for community policing officers in the state will begin on Wednesday, at the command’s headquarters in Enugu. The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said that the three-day screening would last till Friday, from 7:30 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: