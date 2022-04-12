Johnny Metchie invites Soludo, Allen Onyema to invest in Umueri

The newly elected President General (PG) of Umueri Union in Anambra State, Chief Jonny Chukwudi Metchie, has called on the state government to look towards the Umueri community for investment as the place has the potentials to contribute immensely to the building of the new Anambra homeland that is the dream of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Metchie, who holds the traditional title of Ezi of Umueri, was elected the PG of the community on March 5 and was formally inaugurated on April 18.

He also called on the CEOs of Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, Allen Onyema and Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo respectively, as well as other illustrious sons and daughters of the state, to take advantage of the Anambra International Cargo Airport, Orient Petroleum Refinery, Capital University and the Eri House (the Centre of Research in Igbo History and Culture), among others, that are located in the community, to invest in whatever sector of the economy of their choice.

