Johnny Nash, reggae singer-songwriter, dies aged 80

American reggae and pop singer-songwriter Johnny Nash, best known for the 1972 hit I Can See Clearly Now, has died aged 80, his family has said.
Nash, whose health had been in decline, died at his home of natural causes on Tuesday, his son told US media.
The musician began singing as a child and made his major label debut with the 1957 song A Teenager Sings the Blues, reports the BBC.
Nash, born in Houston, was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.
His single I Can See Clearly Now sold more than a million copies and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972, where it remained for four weeks.
He also had a number one hit in the UK in 1975 with Tears on My Pillow.
According to his official website, Nash helped reggae legend Bob Marley sign a recording contract.
More recently, the artist started work on transferring old analogue tapes of his songs from the 1970s and 1980s to a new digital format.
Besides his son John, Nash is survived by his wife, Carli.

