News

Johnson kicks off G7 with plea to tackle inequality

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The G7 summit has started in Cornwall, with Boris Johnson urging fellow leaders to “build back better” as the world recovers from the Covid pandemic.
The UK prime minister said it was vital to learn from the “mistakes” of the 2008 financial crisis and tackle the “scar” of inequality.
The leaders posed for the traditional “family photograph” as they gathered in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay, reports the BBC.
The distribution of Covid vaccines is also high on the summit agenda.
US President Joe Biden is among those being hosted by Johnson for the three-day meeting, as well the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.
It is the first face-to-face summit of the G7 – representing most of the world’s biggest economies – since before the pandemic started early last year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel are also attending.
In his opening remarks at the main round-table discussions, Johnson said that, as the world recovered from the pandemic, it was important to “level up across our societies” and “build back better”.
He added: “I actually think that we have a huge opportunity to that because, as G7, we are united in our vision for a cleaner, greener world, a solution to the problems of climate change.”
The prime minister also said it was “vital that we don’t repeat the mistakes of the last great crisis – the last great economic recession of 2008 – when the recovery was not uniform across all parts of society”.
The UK government announced it was giving £430m in aid to the Global Partnership for Education, to help the world’s “most vulnerable children” get better schooling, with a “particular” focus on girls.
It was important for the world economy to rebuild in a “more equal and… in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way” after the huge damage caused by coronavirus, Johnson told his fellow leaders.
As camera crews and photographers left the meeting room at the Carbis Bay Hotel, he joked that what had been intended as a “fireside chat” had turned into a “media circus”.
Tweeting a photograph of himself with some of the other European leaders sitting on a seaside terrace, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: “As always, the same union, the same determination to act, the same enthusiasm! The G7 can begin.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insurgency: Troops kill 7 bandits, recover rustled cows in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Troops of the Nigerian Army under ‘Operation Sahel Sanity”, a subsidiary of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’, yesterday killed seven suspected Boko Haram insurgents, during a shootout at Jigawar Malamai in Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State and in Garin Maza, Tamuske and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni of Sokoto State, respectively. In a […]
News

Edo 2020: NCP pledges sustainable development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the people Edo State prepare to go to the polls on September 19, National Conscience Party (NCP) candidate, Pastor Peter Omoragbon, has pledged massive transformation of the state through a 10-care programme, if elected.   Omoragbon made the pledge in his acceptance letter titled; ”No Retreat, No Surrender,” made available to the News Agency […]

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

NGE calls for release of all journalists in detention

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Federal Government to release all journalists in detention across the country. President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah, said several journalists had suffered harassment, some detained arbitrarily while some were murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants in the country.   In its message to commemorate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica