Sports

Johsua, Pulev bout now Nov. – Promoter

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comment(0)

Eddie Hearn is confident that Anthony Joshua’s mandatory fight against Kubrat Pulev will take place in November in front of fans. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion was scheduled to fight the Bulgarian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, after a two-fight ‘financial agreement’ was agreed between AJ and Tyson Fury for next year, promoter Hearn revealed he hopes Joshua’s next fight against Pulev will take place at the end of the year – whilst also saying Joshua’s recent injury is nothing to be overly concerned about. ‘I really believe that we will start seeing crowds coming back by late-August, certainly September-October and it will be fantastic to do AJ vs Pulev with a crowd,’ Hearn said, as reported by The Sun.

‘I feel like the Pulev fight will happen in November. AJ has a very minor knee niggle that was wrapped up but is coming off shortly so it won’t cause problems with the date and I expect that fight to happen around November.’ Joshua was pictured on June 6 at a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford on crutches, with concerns emerging on his fitness for fights this year – but Hearn revealed the 30-year-old will not require surgery. Joshua was actually meant to fight Pulev at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff back in 2017 after beating Wladimir Klitschko, but Pulev had to withdraw due to injury and Carlos Takam took his place.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nigeria wins best Women’s World Cup jersey

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Africans have beaten their European and Oceania rivals to claim the best jersey of last’s year tournament in France.   Nigeria women’s national team home kit has been voted the best jersey of the Fifa Women’s World Cup held last year in France.   The Africans turned out in their eighth appearance at […]
Sports

Cazorla tells Chukwueze to ignore comments from critics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Spanish midfielder Santiago Cazorla has advised Samuel Chukwueze to focus on his game and ignore comments about his lack of goals. Chukwueze has been criticized for not scoring enough goals despite making a high number of appearances for the Yellow Submarine side this season. However, the winger is making up for goal drought with assists, […]
Sports

FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: