News

Join APC to move Nigeria forward, Ayade tells PDP govs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has called on all governors on the platform of the opposition party, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in order to move the country forward. Ayade, who recently dumped the PDP for the APC, made the call in an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday. The governor said he left his former party be-cause of its leadership penchant for rejoicing at the calamities befalling the nation with a view to attaining power in 2023. Ayade condemned the PDP for playing ‘cannibalistic’ politics by rejoicing at the challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and killings all over the country. He said: “We have two years to end our administration as governors and President. The President needs the whole peace in this world to prepare a Nigeria for the next generation. “The level of the attacks, the level of criticisms, the social tension, I have to dissociate myself from it, so that’s why I call on other governors, to please do all they can; let’s move to the centre (ruling party).

