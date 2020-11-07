Join me to develop Adamawa, Fintiri charges APC, others

AdamawaStateGovernor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, yesterday said his administration would continue to embark on developmental projects in line with his administration’s agenda to develop the state. Fintiri said since the inception of his administration, he has been working round the clock to fulfill his promises to the people and ensured that the state meets up with other states in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Yola, after the inspection of some projects sites awarded by his administration, the governor urged the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join him in moving the state forward.

He said: “No amount of distraction by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and those who did not wish the state well will distract him from moving the state forward.” He added: “I have been working round the clock to fulfill my promises to the people who trusted and voted me into office and who are working for this state.”

“The citizens’ interest is paramount to the present administration and the collective interest of the state so that we can work together for the overall development of Adamawa State and compete with other states in the country developmentally. “So, I have been matching my words with actions in ensuring that we catch up with other states in the country or even surpass them and make Adamawa one of the best states in the Northern parts of the country and we are doing that. “

