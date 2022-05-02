News

Join politics, Bayelsa Workers’ Movement tells Civil Servants

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, civil servants in Bayelsa State have been encouraged to indulge actively in politics to enable them to be part of the decision making process of who leads them.

 

The state Chairman of Bayelsa Workers’ Political Movement, John Angase gave the advice to the workers who gathered yesterday at the Peace Park, Yenagoa to celebrate their day.

 

John Angase who is also the zonal secretary of Nigeria Union of Journalists South South, appealed to the civil servants to try and go into politics adding that: “We want to appeal to all workers to go into politics.

 

Some people had thought that civil servants are not allowed to go into politics. It is not true. We are not barred from participating in politics anymore.”

 

