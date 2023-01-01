Join the tint gang with Dotun, Rugger, Wizkid

Body & Soul

Tinting of the hair in different colours is in vogue. The natural hair colour is now too boring for fashion lovers. Be it among music superstars or regular people on the streets, there is always someone trying out the hair colour change. Tinting of the hair in different colours, especially gold and blond has become a common style to slay with.

Men have been seen wearing hair colours that are common with women like dark pink and maroon red, peach, orange and gold. If they are not tinting the hair, then it is the beard that gets the tint.

Tinting the hair is seen as one of the craziest hairstyles and it may not be going out of style anytime soon as the street fellas have joined the tint gang.

This hair colour may make you look like an outlaw, or give you a notorious look that mama would not approve but hey! That is fashion. But don’t expect to be taken seriously at a formal job interview wearing this hair colour. The tint presents the best way to switch your style. Don’t forget that this style goes with a bold and daring heart.

Find the tint that suits your skin colour and stay true to fashion. There are just few entertainers who have not tested the hair colour codes. Few years back, popular rapper and actor, Falz the Bahd Guy, tinted his beard white to achieve the grandpa look.

There are other tint gangsters in the hair colour game. They are on air personality, Dotun, music star Rugger, Wizkid, portable and many others. Find your tint role model and keep swaging up your style

 

