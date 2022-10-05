Sports

Joining Chelsea my best decision –Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has rated his decision to join the English Premier League club, Chelsea as the best in his life. After impressing at the U-20 World Cup in 2005, Mikel caught the eye of Legendary Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Fergusson, who wanted to sign him in 2006.

 

The then 17-year-old star was very close to completing the transfer, and according to reports, he had already signed a contract with the Red Devils. However, Mikel opted for a move to Chelsea at the last minute, in one of the most controversial deals in transfer history.

 

The 35-year-old called time on his career last week, and he was not short of encomiums. Mikel was illustrious at Chelsea, and he remains one of the most decorated Nigerian players. Mikel won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

 

The ex-international is content with his success, during his time in London, and he believes that moving to Chelsea was the best thing to do after all. “I don’t regret any decision I made because I enjoyed everything I achieved at Chelsea – it’s the best decision I have ever made in my life,” Mikel told BBC Sport Africa.

 

“I signed a pre-contract for Manchester United when I was 17. If you are a kid and you see Sir Alex Ferguson right in front of you with the contract, of course, you will be tempted. “I acted as a young kid and as soon as Chelsea heard the news, they came and got me out of Norway.”

 

“That’s when people started saying that I was kidnapped. It wasn’t a great moment for me then. I just wanted to play football because I was so young,” Mikel added.

 

