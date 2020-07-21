Joining global partnership against cancer

In view of the rising cases of cancer in Nigeria and the seeming lack of capacity to tackle the disease frontally, oncologists in the country have joined forces with their counterparts across the world to tackle the menace

Cancer is regarded as one of the most deadly diseases around the world. It is a major source of morbidity and mortality globally.

In Nigeria, an estimated 102,000 new cases of cancer occur annually, resulting in about 72,000 deaths. Many years ago, the disease was relatively unknown and viewed from a distance by people in developing countries.

That has changed with the rising incidence of the disease across many countries.

Every year, the cancer burden is significant and growing not only in Nigeria but across sub-Saharan Africa. In 2018, there were an estimated 811,000 new cases of cancer and 534,000 deaths from cancer in the region. Experts postulate that cancer patients in sub-Saharan Africa are twice as likely to die than those in the United States, often due to late diagnosis and lack of access to treatment.

Based on aging population alone, annual cancer deaths in sub-Saharan Africa are projected to almost double by 2030. In the light of this threat, Nigeria and a number of other countries, recently endorsed a new agreements to expand access to 20 lifesaving cancer medicines for countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

The Cancer Access Partnership covers 23 countries in Africa, which has 74 per cent of the annual cancer cases. It is expected to result in a 59 per cent savings on procured cancer medicines.

On June 29, 2020, the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) announced agreements with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Novartis, and Mylan to expand access to 20 lifesaving cancer treatments in 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

Apart from Nigeria, other countries included in the agreements are: Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, in Africa; and Vietnam, India, and Myanmar in Asia.

Oncologists, government officials, and nonprofit organizations in many of these countries contributed to these agreements by sharing information and feedback to the CHAI team.

Co-chair, African Cancer Coalition and former Health Minister of Nigeria, Professor Isaac Adewole, said the agreements were meant to consolidate earlier agreements which have yielded positive results.

“With the rapidly growing burden of cancer in Africa, it is crucial that we improve and expand access to highquality, affordable treatment. These agreements build on those announced in 2017 that have already delivered substantial savings and increased treatment availability in several countries, including Nigeria.

By targeting the treatment needed for the cancers that cause the most deaths, these new agreements will help us to improve on quality of lives and close the mortality gap for Africans with cancer,” said Adewole.

Inside Abuja gathered that the medications included in the agreements cover recommended regimens for 27 types of cancer and enable complete chemotherapy regimens for the three cancers that cause the most deaths in Africa namely, breast, cervical, and prostate.

According to oncologists, these cancers are highly treatable and account for 38 per cent of cancers in the countries covered in the agreements.

The new agreements include both chemotherapies and endocrine therapies aligned to evidence-based guidelines harmonized for sub-Saharan Africa, and expand access to additional formulations, including those essential for treating childhood cancer.

The new initiative includes Pfizer, Novartis, and Mylan, and will expand access to the priority medications and formulations in the agreements to additional countries. All of the medications included in the agreements meet the quality standards set by a stringent regulatory authority such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

These medicines are available at newly and independently negotiated prices in the designated countries, and the companies have committed to monitoring the impact of their respective agreements with CHAI.

Inside Abuja also learnt that the new Cancer Access Partnership is an initiative of Allied Against Cancer and an expansion of the Chemotherapy Access Partnership.

ACS and CHAI began working together in 2015 to improve care and treatment of cancer in sub-Saharan Africa, working with gov-ernments and cancer treatment institutions to address market inefficiencies, improve supply chains and increase procurement to ensure quality medications were available at affordable prices.

This collaboration has shown that access to high-quality cancer treatments can be expanded in a sustainable way.

Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, American Cancer Society, William Cance, said the collaboration has the potential to drastically impact access to care and save countless lives.

“With cancer cases increasing at such a rapid rate in sub-Saharan Africa, access to affordable cancer treatment that meets the quality standards set by a stringent regulatory authority is imperative,” said Cance.

Chief Executive Officer of CHAI, Dr. Iain Barton, described the collaboration as a significant push towards delivering high quality cancer treatment to more patients.

“While we have made strides in increasing access to lifesaving cancer treatments in sub-Saharan Africa over the last several years, there is much more work to be done.

This collaboration is a significant step in delivering high-quality cancer treatment to more patients, bringing us closer to equitable cancer treatment for all people,” said Barton.

In 2017, Allied Against Cancer members ACS and CHAI announced agreements with Pfizer and Cipla to expand access to 16 essential cancer treatment medications in six countries in sub- Saharan Africa.

The market access agreements secured competitive prices, allowing these governments to realize substantial savings and improve the quality and quantity of treatment available.

As a result of the agreements, several African governments and hospitals increased their commitment to procuring necessary cancer medicines by using the cost savings measures to increase the volume of medicines procured, setting up innovative systems to supply high-quality cancer medications, and increasing budgets for cancer care and treatment.

Countries that accessed products through the agreements saved an average of 56 per cent. As a result, patients have new levels of access to quality chemotherapies in nearly all of the countries included in the original agreements.

Three new countries were added in November 2019. Pfizer Cluster Lead for sub-Saharan Africa and Country Manager, South Africa, Rhulani Nhlaniki, disclosed that since entering into partnership with CHAI and ACS in 2017, there have been noticeable improvements in the fight against cancer. “We have seen the positive impact that sustainable access to quality, affordable cancer medicines can have on patients in vulnerable communities in Africa.

“We remain committed to this model that helps to reduce the overwhelming burden on patients and healthcare systems and we are pleased to be able to expand our chemotherapy offerings under the program to better serve the needs of patients,” Nhlaniki said.

Head of Novartis in sub-Saharan Africa, Racey Muchilwa, said the company is reimagining medicine and access to healthcare in the region with the patient at the centre of everything done in the project.

“This agreement is an important step to provide lifesaving medicines to more cancer patients across Africa. Having personally seen the growing toll cancer takes on the patients and many affected families in Africa, I am very excited about this collaboration of multiple stakeholders to dramatically improve access to cancer medicines in many countries,” said Muchilwa.

President, India and Emerging Markets, Mylan, Rakesh Bamzai, expressed delight at the pact, describing it as important for industry stakeholders to help expand access to critical medicines for oncology patients. ”

Mylan has a long-standing commitment to support those impacted by non-communicable diseases, including cancer, which significantly impact low- and middle-income countries.

We look forward to continuing to do our part by expanding access to treatment through initiatives like the Cancer Access Partnership and working with all involved in the healthcare system to help serve the community,” said Bamzai.

The market access agreements are part of a broader effort to improve access to quality cancer care in Africa.

In 2019, ACS, CHAI, the African Cancer Coalition, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), and IBM joined to form Allied Against Cancer.

This coalition is leveraging the strengths of each organization to connect with and empower the African oncology community to deliver high-quality cancer care and is working to pursue additional market-based collaborations to increase access to cancer medicines in the region.

NCCN, ACS, and CHAI are also working with the African Cancer Coalition, which comprises 110 leading oncologists from 13 African countries, to adapt the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology to create the NCCN Harmonized Guidelines for Sub-Saharan Africa.

These NCCN Harmonized Guidelines for Sub-Saharan Africa outline pragmatic approaches that provide effective treatment options to improve the quality of care in resource-constrained settings and are available free of charge to health care providers.

IBM and ACS have also developed ChemoSafe, a suite of training resources for regional healthcare personnel to guide the safe transportation, storage, administration and disposal of hazardous drugs.

