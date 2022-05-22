Joining presidential race’ll smear your reputation, Prophet Kasali warns Jonathan

Chinyere Abiaziem Founder of Hour of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Muyideen Kasali, has advised former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to steer clear of the 2023 presidential race. Kasali who spoke recently on the state of the nation said those seeking Jonathan’s involvement in the race do not wish him well and want to mar his good name. “He (Jonathan) should know that one needs to leave the stage when the ovation is loud. God has blessed and honoured him such that, no other politician can equal the kind of political progression he had in country. “It is like a person who has done a very good job and wants to use his own hand to scatter it. I don’t think he forgot something at Aso Rock which he was going to pick. He should allow his detractors posing as friends to tactically remove the glorious attire he is adorning and drag him in the mud by bidding for presidency,” said Kasali. Speaking on the restructuring of the country he asked that the present constitution be replaced, while fervent prayers be offered ceaselessly to curb the challenge of insecurity. While tasking aspirants in the 2023 elections to come up with realistic ways of fighting banditry and terrorism in the country, he warned that the elections may not hold if the insecurity is not tackled. “You cannot restructure what does not exist and something cannot be built on nothing. The 1999 constitution is obsolete; we must do away with it because it can’t take Nigeria to the promise land… “National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Babagana Monguno said recently said President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the state of security in the country and had given matching order to security chiefs to turn things around but the security is yet to improve. “What we need to do now is to seek the face of God in prayers for His intervention on the insecurity which has defied human strength. If the killings and other criminal act does not stop, the 2023 polls may be jeopardized since most places are no longer safe.” Also, the Prophet commiserated with the Yorubas worldwide, the deceased family, people and government of Oyo State as well as Ooni of Ife over the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, whom he described as a man with unequal experience, wisdom who knew how to put things right and in order.
