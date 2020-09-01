News

Joint Border Drill records seizures worth N11bn in one year

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Joint Border Drill codenamed ‘Exercise Swift Response’ has made seizures valued at about N11 billion in the last one year.
The Public Relations Officer of the Drill, Mr Joseph Attah made this known in a statement to commemorate one year of the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday.
The joint border drill comprised the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) as well as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security and intelligence agencies, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The drill, which began on August 20, 2019, is under the coordination of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
Attah explained that the seizures included 134,042 bags of parboiled foreign rice, 9,600 bags of NPK fertilizer, 1,791 vehicles, 3,565,461.9 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 5,007 drums filled with PMS.
According to him, other items seized are 68,436.3 Jerricans of PMS, 130 engine boats, 847 motorcycles, 17,212.6 Jerricans of vegetable oil, 813 packs of Tramadol and 274 bags of cannabis.
He disclosed that 1,243 irregular immigrants and 622 suspected smugglers were arrested within the year under review.
The spokesperson said the exercise had also made it more difficult for terrorists and other criminals to acquire arms and ammunition, while criminal elements found it challenging to make their way into the country through the land and maritime borders.
He added that this had thus contributed to the reduction in cases of transnational organised crimes.
“Exercise Swift Response has also boosted production of agricultural products, especially local rice, tomatoes, maize, and poultry among others.
“And this has stimulated the growth of the agricultural sector and economy.
“Today, Nigeria is fast attaining self-sufficiency in rice production as the border drill has drastically reduced rice smuggling into the country and catalysed rice production by farmers across the country.
“Millions of direct and indirect jobs have been created. Huge amount in foreign exchange that previously went into rice importation saved. The rice farmers in the country are now venturing beyond rice cultivation to milling, packaging and marketing,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CBN’s Maize import ban ill-timed, may cripple poultry sector – Don

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, banning the importation of maize, has been described as ill-timed, with potential negative consequences for Nigeria’s poultry sector. The apex bank had on July 13 restricted access for importation of maize through the official CBN forex window. It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase […]
News

Nigeria records no COVID-19 death in last 24 hours as NCDC confirms 453 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

For the first time in close to three months, Nigeria recorded zero COVID-19 death. The last time the country recorded no coronavirus-related death in its daily count was May 23, 2020. At the time, out of a total of 7,526 confirmed cases, the number of recoveries stood at 2,174, while 221 deaths were recorded. By […]
News

Ex-APC scribe to Obaseki: Be wary of Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erahon yesterday warned Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to be wary of the fate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in Imo State over the recent Supreme Court verdict. He said Obaseki was being surrounded by swindlers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: