Joint border team intercepts items worth N176.30m in February

The Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 2 South West, Lagos, has intercepted 6,819 items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N176.30 million in February. Mr Nurudeen Hassan, the Controller, JBPT, Zone 2, disclosed this during a media briefing at Sème border post on Thursday.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the JBPT comprised officers of Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs, and the DSS, coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

He said: “It will interest you to know that in spite of the very impressive scorecard shared with you last week in Abeokuta, the activities of the JBP operations between February1 and 28, has further translated into several interventions and seizures of various smuggled goods.

 

“Some of the seizures within the period under review had been deposited in various government warehouses within the Area of Responsibilities (AOR).” “They include 2.096 plastic kegs of 30 litres of petrol, 3,604 bags of 5Okg foreign parboiled rice with 20 means of conveyances.”

