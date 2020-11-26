Joint Canadian security operation seizes stolen cars destined for Ghana, Nigeria

York Regional Police say they have recovered more than 70 vehicles stolen from across the Greater Toronto Area.

A joint operation with Toronto Police and the Canada Border Agency led to a raid on a location on Kitimat Rd. in Mississauga. The main brands of vehicles targeted were Lexus, Toyota and Honda. A total of 73 stolen vehicles have been recovered, worth more than $4.5 million, reports bayview-news.com.

Investigators have also been able to link this group to a further 32 stolen vehicles that are suspected to have been shipped overseas to either Ghana or Nigeria.

Four men have been charged.

The report did not say when the operation was carried out.

