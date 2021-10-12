Metro & Crime

Joint NSCDC, Vigilance group nabs 11 bandits in Sokoto communities

A joint operations between the Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Vigilance group have apprehended 11 suspected bandits, kidnappers and rustlers who are terrorising some communities within Wurno and Tureta Local Government Areas of the state.

 

The suspects, who were said to be among criminal groups, allegedly participated in various heinous operations along the Tureta to Dange/ Shuni and Sokoto axis. Parading the suspect yesterday, the Commandant of the State Nigerian Civil Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Alhaji Muhammad Saleh said 44 rustled animals were recovered from the seven suspected criminals.

 

He mentioned the names of the rustlers to include Buba Alh. Bello (Dan Delu), 20; Alti Shehu, 25; Abu Alh. Gidado, 20; Shehu Alh. Modibbo (Dan Acha) 20; Ibrahim Sani Duna, 18; Abdullahi Hassan (Yellow), 22 and Ibrahim Alh. Modi(Majo), 20years.

 

“The cows are in Custody of Wurno Local Government Council headquarters,” the Commandant confirmed. He said the bandits who confessed to killing six people also operated in two places in Lambar Tureta and Dodawa in Dange Shuni Local Government Area.

