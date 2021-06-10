News

Joint operation on-going in Kano forest, other flash points – Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

A joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, police and other security agencies to flush suspected bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements out of Falgore Forest and other flash points in Kano State, is on-going. Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure yesterday in a statement. New Telegraph reports that the clearance operation was coming about a week after the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit, the governor had raised concerns over the invasion of the said forest by criminal elements, thereby soliciting immediate intervention by the army. According to the statement, the special operation was intended to restore the state’s socio-economic activities, which had been adversely affected over time. “Nigerian Army (NA) troops in a bid to ensure the return of socio-economic activities that were hitherto hampered by activities of bandits and other criminal elements, 1 Division NA in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as local vigilantes and hunters embark on a special joint clearance operation in Falgore Forest and other flash points in Kano State,” the statement said.

