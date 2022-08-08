Joint Security Taskforce kill 8 bandits in Plateau

A Joint Military Taskforce (JMTF), yesterday killed eight bandits in Sabongari village of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. Wase, the hometown of the Deputy Speaker of House Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has in the last two months suffered several attacks by the bandits New Telegraph, however, learn’t that the incident occurred during a joint operation with officials of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a Multi-security task force deployed to restore law and order in the state, and vigilantes to flush out the bandits in Wase. It was further gathered that the operation began on Saturday and continued yesterday. A resident of Wase Abdullahi Usman, who also confirmed the incident narrate to our correspondent that during the clash, two villages – Zurak and Yaddi Lawan which were seized and served as a base for the bandits were burnt and retaken by the security. He said some of the bandits were killed while some ran out of the community, adding that those who ran have been chased. He said: “It is a joint operation with soldiers and vigilantes. It was a successful operation.” However, Spokespersonfor theOperationSafeHaven, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed theincidentto NewTelegraph, insisting that “eight bandits were killed during the operation in the area.” Recall that several lives have been lost in various communities of Wase local government as a result of the bandit’s attacks.
All is not well with Northern Nigeria – Elders cry out
…call for better coordination between security agencies and civilians Northern Elders have once again cried out over the persisting socio-economic challenges, insecurity and bloodletting ravaging the country, especially the North. The group, consisting of elder statesmen, notable politicians including past governors and legislators, met on Monday in the Federal Capital Territory, under the auspices of […]
Ondo MAN hails Akeredolu investor -friendly initiatives
Ma n u f a c t u r e r s Association of Nigeria (MAN) have lauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s efforts at creating an investor- friendly and economically viable environment aimed at attracting and encouraging businesses in the state. Branch Chairman of MAN in the states of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo, Mr. Lanre […]
…experts score President low amid coronavirus crisis
Following the unveiling of what appeared to be his exit strategy a few days ago, financial experts in the country have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up efforts aimed at boosting the economy. In separate chats with Saturday Telegraph, the experts said the coronavirus crisis has cast a shadow over the President’s performance, […]
