Joint Security Taskforce kill 8 bandits in Plateau

A Joint Military Taskforce (JMTF), yesterday killed eight bandits in Sabongari village of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. Wase, the hometown of the Deputy Speaker of House Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has in the last two months suffered several attacks by the bandits New Telegraph, however, learn’t that the incident occurred during a joint operation with officials of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a Multi-security task force deployed to restore law and order in the state, and vigilantes to flush out the bandits in Wase. It was further gathered that the operation began on Saturday and continued yesterday. A resident of Wase Abdullahi Usman, who also confirmed the incident narrate to our correspondent that during the clash, two villages – Zurak and Yaddi Lawan which were seized and served as a base for the bandits were burnt and retaken by the security. He said some of the bandits were killed while some ran out of the community, adding that those who ran have been chased. He said: “It is a joint operation with soldiers and vigilantes. It was a successful operation.” However, Spokespersonfor theOperationSafeHaven, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed theincidentto NewTelegraph, insisting that “eight bandits were killed during the operation in the area.” Recall that several lives have been lost in various communities of Wase local government as a result of the bandit’s attacks.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...