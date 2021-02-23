Joint task force rescues kidnapped 83-year-old traditional ruler in C’Rvier

An 83-year-old traditional ruler in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River Sate, His Royal Highness (HRH) Sylvester Bassey Iyamba, who was abducted by gunmen on Monday, has been rescued by the Joint Task Force in the state code-named “Operation Akpakwu.”

Iyamba was abducted from his residence in Idang/Ambo Street in Calabar South, at about 7pm by armed men, who invaded the area and shot sporadically to scare away people before whisking the traditional ruler away.

He was driven to a creek but since the creek had virtually dried up, they could not cross, according to a source who spoke to our correspondent on Tuesday.

An eye witness, who did not give his name for fear of being attacked, said the moment the victim was taken away, the youths mobilized themselves, chased the kidnappers with the backing of the operation Akpakwu outfit and were able to rescue him in the early hours of Tuesday.

