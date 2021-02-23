Metro & Crime

Joint task force rescues kidnapped 83-year-old traditional ruler in C’Rvier

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

An 83-year-old traditional ruler in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River Sate, His Royal Highness (HRH) Sylvester Bassey Iyamba, who was abducted by gunmen on Monday, has been rescued by the Joint Task Force in the state code-named “Operation Akpakwu.”

Iyamba was abducted from his residence in Idang/Ambo Street in Calabar South, at about 7pm by armed men, who invaded the area and shot sporadically to scare away people before whisking the traditional ruler away.

He was driven to a creek but since the creek had virtually dried up, they could not cross, according to a source who spoke to our correspondent on Tuesday.

An eye witness, who did not give his name for fear of being attacked, said the moment the victim was taken away, the youths mobilized themselves, chased the kidnappers with the backing of the operation Akpakwu outfit and were able to rescue him in the early hours of Tuesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronaviurs in Nasarawa State bringing the total number to 52.   The reported two cases was revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on condition of anonymity Sunday, said the number was likely going to increase owing to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) […]
Metro & Crime

Truck crushes couple in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A truck yesterday crushed a man and his wife to death in an accident on Sagamu- Ogijo Road in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. One other person was injured in the accident which involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.   The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps […]
Metro & Crime

Fashion designer: Prosecute killer inspector, family tells police

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Family of a 20-year-old fashion designer allegedly murdered by an inspector in Osun State has raised the alarm over plans by the police to cover up the case. The victim, Ayomide Taiwo, was reportedly beaten to death last week by Inspector Ago Egharevba over the victim’s refusal to part with N500 bribe. But the victim’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica