Joint Tax Board pushes for overhaul of Stamp Duty Act

Members of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) are rooting for the overhaul of an aspect of Stamp Duty Act, which they said had become obsolete and negate current tax system. They met yesterday in Abuja, under the theme, “Achieving effective and efficient administra-other related taxes for enhanced revenue generation in Nigeria.” JTB is the apex body for tax authorities in Nigeria. It was established under the provision of session 86 (1) of PITA, 2004.

A consultant, Albert Folorunsho, who spoke at the 148th JTB meeting held in Abuja, said that the Act, which was introduced in 1939 contains certain outdated provisions that encourage multiple taxation. He said currently certain transactions businesses conduct were subject to both stamp duty and Value Added Taxes.

“Stamp duty is an old law that is backed by Stamp duty act of 1939, so there a lot of things that are there that are not longer relevant to current realities so there is a definite need for immediate reform of that law specifically who is to pay stamp duty, what is the timeline for the payment of stamp duty, what is the instrument that are really relevant for stamp duty right now.”

