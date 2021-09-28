Metro & Crime

Joint troops repel ISWAP attack on military base, eliminate scores

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in conjunctionwithothersecurity agencies, successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in SabonBirniLocalGovernment Area of Sokoto State.

 

A statement by the Director, Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyer also stated that the failed attack, which took place at about 5:30am, September 26, 2021, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic was swiftly repelled by troops.

 

It further said the aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, has been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP and bandits.

 

“The attackers came in large numbers using telecom network provided from neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out  conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility.

 

“However, the swift reinforcement by our troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic. “Unfortunately, there were some level of casualty recorded on the part of our troops during the encounter.”

 

Meanwhile, Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters, he said, while confirming that the general security within the FOB and its environs has been stabilised.

 

Meanwhile, death toll has risen to 22 security personnel killed in ambush by bandits at “Burgusuma Camp” in Dama village of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State. Residents of the area said five corpses of security personnel who sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the attacks were yesterday recovered.

 

The sources who pleaded anonymity revealed that  the Sokoto Eastern Senatorial Zone being terrorized by bandits is alleged to be coordinated by a top and notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji who has relocated to Sokoto forest from Zamfara State as a result of incessant joint military operations.

 

They also said the bandits were making best opportunity of using telecommunication network from neighbouring NigerRepublic which the communities have no access to. It would be recalled that 17 security personnel who were fighting insurgents were reported killed on Sunday as a result of the bandits’ attack.

 

Those killed include nine military officers, five Mobile Police and three Civil Defence and their bodies have been deposited at the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital.

 

The three Nigeria Security and Civil Corps (NSCDC) officials killed were today buried at Gwaiwa Cemetery ground in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State in accordance with Islamic rites.

 

The deceased are Inspector (CCA) Abubakar Umar, Suleiman Ibrahim (SPA) and Abdullahi Soja (CA2) respectively.

