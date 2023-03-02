Joke Silva, Desmond Elliot, P-Square, Yul Edochie, Speak On Tinubu’s Win

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement as the president-elect has sparked mixed reactions among some celebrities who had pitched their tents with other candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had announced that Tinubu secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

However, Nigerian celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to air their opinion about the recently conducted elections.

Among the celebrities are the legendary Nollywood actress and a staunch supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joke Silva, via her verified Instagram account praised Tinubu over his presidential win.

Sharing some campaign videos of Tinubu on her page, she took to the caption section with these congratulatory words, “Congratulations!!!!

Congratulations Nigeria. We live in a country where we’re able to vote. Despite the myriad challenges we faced, we have a new President-Elect.

“Love & good wishes to everyone & their families. May we reap the benefits of socioeconomic growth, good governance, justice & peace (Madam Yemisi Kuti).”

Actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, took to his verified Instagram page as he posted a video of himself dancing with other APC supporters over the victory of Tinubu. In the caption section of the post, he wrote, “Congratulations Naija. Renewed Hope !!! JAGABAN Hope Renewed!!!”

Also, popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus in the early hours of today via her verified Instagram shared a picture of herself and the president-elect with the congratulatory message, “Congratulations daddy.”

However, reacting to the election result, iconic Nigerian funnyman, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY, praised the Labour Party presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, the humour merchant stated that the LP presidential candidate will always have his support.

AY wrote, “@peterobigregory, from the very day you honoured my open invitation to speak with Nigerians concerning the 2023 elections, I became proud of you and what you represent.

“Till this very minute, you still make a lot of people feel so proud of your courage, handwork, ambition, and plans for a better Nigeria. Continue to be honest with your genuine intentions for our country, Nigeria. No matter what you do in your life. Just know that I will always be supporting you.”

Sharing the picture of the Nigerian flag, famous Nollywood star Yul Edochie, via his Instagram account simply said, “It is well. A new and better Nigeria will come. Nigeria will be great again.”

Moreso, the iconic twin singing duo, P-Square also hailed Peter Obi, the candidate they have supported all through the election period.

