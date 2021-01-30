Arts & Entertainments

Joke Silva: I was emotionally traumatised as an adopted child

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has spoken about how she received the news after she accidentally found out that she was adopted. The Nollywood veteran made this known during a chat with broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda, at her show ‘Public Eye.’ She said: “It something like where one is just getting to share it in the public. It is something that I found out when I was much younger. Mine was a secret adoption. “When I mean secret it was legal but it was not something that my parents discussed.

My mum’s elder sister wanted me to travel with her to Kenya and my mother was not around. She asked If I knew where my passport was and I was like yes yes yes, I know where mum keeps all the important documents.

“Then I go to the important suitcase that has all the important documents, where I found my passport but also found my adoption certificate. It was like ‘I beg your pardon.” When asked at what age she found out, Silva said she was about 10 or 11. According to her, it was shattering to find out at that age.

She added: “You know how sensitive you are as a child in the sense that there was just something and you’d be like if this is something they wanted to discuss with you, they would have discussed with you.

“So, after the years, we got to the point where we could discuss about it, especially myself and my mum. What was interesting was the fact that she found it easier to discuss it with my older son than she did with me.”

The movie star went to reveal that she finally had the conversation with her mum after someone confronted her about being her biological daughter. This is not the first time Silva will be talking about her adoption story.

The Nollywood veteran first talked about it during the Annual Conference of Heritage Adoption Support and Advocacy Group (HASAAG) in Lagos, where she was a guest speaker. The veteran actress shocked many people when she revealed that she was not the biological child of Chief E.A Silva who was the then Babajiro of Lagos and his late wife, Dr Abimbola Silva, reputed to be Nigeria’s first female medical doctor

