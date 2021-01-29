Arts & Entertainments

Joke Silva: I was shattered the day I discovered I was adopted

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, says she was shattered when she discovered she was adopted. The 59-year-old, who is the wife of globally renowned actor, Olu Jacobs, spoke when she featured on ‘Public Eye‘, a talk show hosted by Funmi Iyanda.

Silva said she found out she was an adopted child when she rummaged through her mother’s documents at 10. “It’s something like where one is just getting to share it in the public. It is something that I found out when I was much younger.

Mine was a secret adoption. It was not something that my parents discussed. “My mum’s elder sister wanted me to travel with her to Kenya and my mother was not around. She asked if I knew where my passport was and I was like yes, yes, yes. I know where mum keeps all the important documents. “Then I go to the important suitcase that has all the important documents, where I found my passport but also found my adoption certificate. It was like ‘I beg your pardon’. I was 10-11 at the time. It was a bit shattering,” she said.

Silva added that it was tough, and that she felt vulnerable and destabilised when she first shared her adoption story publicly in 2018. “It was tough. You how you’re very sensitive as a child. There was just something in it letting you know they would have discussed it with you if it was something they wanted to discuss.

“But I got to a point when I was able to discuss it, myself and my mum. What was interesting is that she found it easier to discuss it with my older son than she did with me. My mum wasn’t comfortable discussing it. “My adoption was such that people knew about it but just never discussed it with me. Sharing my story in 2018 in an orphanage, I was pretty destabilised. It was like opening up a part of me that was very private,” she explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Eko Oni Baje New Yam Beach Festival for Sept 25

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

All is set for the 2020 edition of the yearly Eko Oni Baje New Yam/Beach Festival, a melting pot of cultures amongst residents of Lagos State, which is scheduled to hold from September 25 to 27, at the usual festival ground in Ibeju- Lekki, Lagos. Castledown Art Centre, organisers of the festival, in a statement […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Lockdown: Erica disqualified for multiple infringements of house rules

Posted on Author Reporter

  … Lucy evicted from reality show BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has been disqualified from the show following multiple infringements of Big Brother’s rules which earned her a third strike. Big Brother announced the disqualification on Sunday after playing several clips of Erica clearly breaking the rules for the housemates and viewers to see. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bill Gates, Obama, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, other Twitter accountshackedinbitcoinscam

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam on Wednesday. The official accounts of former US President Barack Obama, Presidential candidate, Joe Biden and music star Kanye West also requested for donations in cryptocurrency. “Everyone is asking me to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica