JOKE SILVA: It ’s usually fun, exciting working with my hubby, Olu Jacobs

Joke Silva, respected veteran actress, has proven beyond doubts that consistency, hard work and doggedness are prime ladder to a successful career in any chosen field. Silva kicked off her career in film in the early 1990s and has remained relevant till date. Recently the dark-skinned actress married to veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, turned 60, a day which commemorates her 40 years in the creative industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Joke Silva spoke on the journey thus far. Excerpts…

60 years of grace, how does that make you feel?

I feel blessed to have witnessed yet another milestone in life; it’s not by my power but the special grace of God has kept me this far. Like the saying goes ‘Life begins at 60’ so I am currently on the 6th floor with so much energy and many more productive years ahead.

What has kept you going in the last 59 years?

Nothing special like I always say but consistency, grace and lots of hard work have brought me this far both in life and my chosen career. What a lot young people fail to understand is that grace and humility will take you far in life. In the last 59 years, all have not been smooth all through for me as there are times when I have my down moments but I don’t let that weigh me down; rather I strive hard to do more work so that success can be achieved at the end of the day.

Your 60th birthday celebration also commemorates your 40 years in the creative industry…

Oh yes! It feels great to know that I have been around in the industry for four decades and I’m not retiring anytime soon as well. 40 years in the industry is just the beginning of landmark achievements for me; actors don’t retire so be sure to see me around for so long by the special grace of God.

Was acting something you knew you will end up doing while growing up?

I knew from about the age of 10 and my parents supported me from about that age. In the schools I went to after my A-Levels , I prayed and asked God for confirmation and when He said yes, I spoke to my father and he said: ‘take a gap between A-Levels and the industry you want to work in and see whether it is really what you want.’ I’m talking of the late 70s and early 80s. To have a doctor mother and a lawyer father who were both at the top of their professions, saying their child should take a gap here; you know, it wasn’t common in our time but they allowed me to do that. When they found out that this was what I wanted to do and it was what I enjoyed doing, they said “well, go to drama school”.

While growing up, were there circumstances that made you make a detour from acting?

After getting married and having two children, work had dried up. I got married in 1985 and my second child was born in 1998. There was very little work and I was bored. So I went back to the university. I did my drama with the drama school then went to the University of Lagos to study English. It was while I was in the university that I now did some more work under Fani Kayode. There was a time that work dried up and I found myself teaching many students in private schools. I taught in Abbey Schools, I taught in Green Wood House, I taught in Atlantic Hall and a lot of my students are now in the industry.

You are one of the celebrities whose marriages have worked and are still working. Unfortunately we get to hear too many stories of broken homes. Does that not bother you?

It doesn’t, not particularly. I think it’s important for people to know what their flesh hold of pain is , what their flesh hold of acceptability is. I think sometimes in this society we tend to say “Oh, you must stay in the marriage no matter what he does to you”, to the individuals who have stayed in the marriage. You will hear of some women who have stayed with their husband right throughout the difficulty and when the husband dies, they’re so bitter because it seems as if they wasted their life and this is something that the younger generation doesn’t want to go through. With that being said, I think also that there is a little need for both sides to see each other as human beings. There is a tendency for us to have the cult of a man; our boys are raised from when they’re babies, and they’re saying “ehh! Wo! O ma sawonbirin leshe” ( h e will deal with these women). So when he’s a man, all of a sudden, you now say that this man should become responsible, should become accepting, should be able to take a leadership position, where he is a servant leader, how? He was never brought up to be a servant leader. He was brought up to be the king of kings and lord of lords! So, there’s a need for a shift in mindset. It’s difficult but it’s something we have to do and that is why we are seeing what we’re seeing. That is why the marriages are not working. The women are like, “excuse me, I’ve gone to school, I do my share in this house, you know?” Let me give you an example: I remember I had a brief conversation with someone where I said “Oh! Wow! Your house is beautiful. Well done to you and your wife.” And he said: “What did she contribute? It was me. I built it.” And I said “Sweetie, the fact that she wasn’t asking you for the money she was making sure it was possible for you to build the house; if she did not give you a dime towards the house, her support for you in building the house is her share.” Do you understand? But you know, they weren’t built up to think like that so you find that a lot of mothe r s w i l l say: “When you are building your house, if it’s only the roof, if it’s only a few tiles you can buy, you should buy so that you’ll have a claim of the house.

You have sure paid your dues in the industry and still very much relevant; some are of the opinion that there is a parallel line that exist between stage actors and screen actors, what do you think?

I am a part of “Heart Beat-The Musical” which is a stage performance. Now there are techniques for stage actors, and screen actors’ techniques are different. But there is a point where they converge and that is the understanding, analysing and understanding your character. They converge there in understanding the script and the role of your character being the world of the play, and accepting the reality of the world in the play of your script. Where they diverge, is the energy, the energy as in projection, not just in voice but in the entire personality. On stage, you have to project everything, your voice, your personality, your gesture, everything is projected. But in screen, even if it’s a big screen, the bigger the screen, the smaller your projection has to be because if you go all big as you do on stage because you’re going on a big screen, you will look at yourself and go wawu!

Which do you find more comfortable?

I love both; I understood the techniques of both. I didn’t understand the techniques for a while in the early years, so I used to feel much more comfortable on stage but once I got an understanding of the screen, it was easy.

How do you feel whenever a project brings you and your husband together?

It’s usually fun and exciting; at the same time we put professionalism in what we do. Take for instance, if we are to play the role of a couple in a movie set, we do it according to how the script explains it and leaves everything else behind. So after the set we come back as family but on set we are who we are- ‘actors’.

Are there no moments it becomes heavy for you and you don’t want to call your husband by his pet name ‘Omo Boy’?

Laye (never)! When there is Omo Boy and then I say “Olu”, that’s Wahala (laughs). And the same applies to me when he says “Iya”, that’s my pet name and when he says “Joke!” I know am in trouble. But honestly I don’t get tired of calling him by his pet name.

You have stayed on top of your game for over four decades. Do you see yourself retiring soon?

I am very lucky to belong to an industry that doesn’t recognsze retirement. There are so many actors in the West who say they are retired but still find their way back into the profession. Ours is an industry that allows for longevity and I have taken advantage of it.

