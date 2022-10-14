Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw to celebrate women in stage play, Ada The Country

Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, and Tosin Adeyemi are among the movie stars billed to feature in ‘Ada The Country’, a stage musical. In a statement, Doyenne Circle, the storytelling medium, said it has been working on the play for 10 years. The musical celebrates and highlights the power of the Nigerian woman.

The statement said the musical tells the story of Ada, a young lady who loses her 9-month-old daughter and property in a fire incident in which she barely survives. “The traumatic experience sends her into depression but with the support of women across differ- e n t genera- tions, w h o h a v e been through such harrowing experiences, she is able to walk through a process of restoration,” it reads.

“It revolves around the experiences of women across different age grades, expressed through theatre. Renowned poet, Titilope Sonuga, did the beautiful work of piecing the story together through deep poetry, music and dance. “‘Ada The Country’ features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry bringing all their talent to stage ranging from music, acting to dancing.” On her part, Kemi Lala Akindoju who directed the musical said: “This musical presents a cocktail of messages and emotions.

“Through the women, we dive into themes of ambition, faith, sisterhood, marriage, and motherhood, but ultimately of healing and hope. Each generation of a woman speaks into and out of the next, painting a picture of what it truly means to be alive and a woman in Nigeria today.” The musical play was created by Marian Ogaziechi, produced by Doyenne Circle and directed by Kenneth Uphopho.

