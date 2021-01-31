Body & Soul

Joke Silva, Kemi Adetiba, Latasha Ngwube pay tribute to late Hollywood star, Cicely Tyson

The news of the passing of Hollywood movie star, Cicely Tyson have not only thrown the international entertainment industry into mourning, it has also greatly touched Nollywood actors and Nigerian entertainers.

 

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, Kemi Adetiba, Latasha Ngwube and many others paid tribute to the big screen goddess, stating that she was an inspiring to many black women who aspired to become actors. Joke Silva in her post said, “Rest well mamaa. Words cannot express how much of a loss we feel right now due to the passing of our great icon.

 

Of our grand ma, mother! Cicely Tyson. What a legacy you have left for us all. Rest well in the bosom of your father, beautiful brave bird. You will never be forgotten.” Nigeria’s top movie director and producer, Kemi Adetiba also said her good byes by saying she was the Grande Dame of TV, film and stage.

 

Lifestyle Journalist and fashion designer, Latasha Ngwube penned this note, saying: “I loved you from the first day I ever saw you on TV. You played so many roles but as Miss Ophelia Harkness, mother of our beloved Annalise Keating? My God you were spectacular.

 

 

I am glad you loved, loved, lived and fulfilled your destiny on earth. You stood for Excellence hard work and greatness. You were a true gold standard for women of colour everywhere.

 

May angels guide you to heavens door to rest in the bossom of our Lord forever.”

 

Cicely Tyson never stopped working till her death at age 96. She was an American actress and fashion model. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women.

