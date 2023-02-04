Arts & Entertainments

Joke Silva named first female BoT member of AGN

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has joined the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) as a member. The Chairman of BoT, Emmanuel Ogugua, better known as Baba Eto, disclosed this at AGN’s event in Lagos event. Ogugua explained that the inclusion of Silva was a result of the expansion of the board.

He added that she would be representing the southwest as the first and only female member on the board since its establishment. In her acceptance speech, Silva said: “For a female, it is about time. Thank you for the honour. This guild is one of the most important pillars in the acting sector of the entertainment industry.

‘‘The late Amaka Igwe said there are two pillars in the performance industry, cameramen and actors. This guild is a passion for me. It is one of the pillars to galvanise the industry for better and greater productivity. I will do my best to get to the level the Lord allows us to get. I am honoured.”

 

