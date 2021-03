To celebrate her fellow blaze trailing women in the movie industry, Joke Silva chose to share beautiful throwback and present Photos of herself, Hilda Dokugbo, Ireti Doyle, Sola Sobowale, Mama Rainbow, Patience Ozokwo, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ngozi Nwosu and many others.

On her social media handle where shared the photos, which she called from Aforevo TV, fans were delighted to see what their humble beginnings looked like. The post was also to wish her fellow Amazon’s a happy international women’s day.

Like this: Like Loading...